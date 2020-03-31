FAQ: I’m a Class 12 Student, How Will COVID-19 Affect Entrances?

The exact impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Indians planning to study abroad is still unclear. India is the second-largest source country for international students, second only to China. The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse impact around the world, including in the US, which is considered to be a prime educational destination for Indian students. This will have an impact on the admissions for the Fall semester of August-September.

Speaking to The Hindu Business Line, Naveen Chopra, founder of The Chopras, which is a study abroad consultancy firm said, “As far as number of applications, enquiries and walk-ins are concerned, there hasn’t been a dip as of now. But there might be a fall in actual number of students going abroad, if threat of COVID-19 persists.”

If you have secured admission, you can consider contacting your University to shift your admission from the Fall semester to the Winter semester (in January and February). If you were one of the students who were planning to go abroad, the best alternative is to watch how the situation develops and keep a back-up course in India.