FAQ: Who is Eligible For Home Isolation in Bengaluru?
What is the protocol for asymptomatic patients in Karnataka – and in Bengaluru? Here’s everything you need to know.
In yet another spike in new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, the state reported 1,925 new cases on Sunday, 5 May, of which 1,235 cases were reported from Bengaluru alone. With 302 persons discharged following their recovery on the day, the number of active patients is 8,167 in the state capital. Several of these cases are asymptomatic – and the government has come with a new rule allowing home quarantine of asymptomatic patients.
So, who is eligible for home isolation in Bengaluru? What is the protocol for asymptomatic patients?
Here’s all you need to know.
Who is eligible for home quarantine?
- Only those coronavirus patients who are aged 50 or below can opt for home isolation, provided they have mild symptoms.
- A person who is above 50 will not be recommended home isolation, irrespective of whether they have co-morbidities or not.
- Home isolation shall not be applicable to pregnant women. However, lactating mothers are allowed home isolation after assessment and instructions.
What about asymptomatic patients? Can all of them opt for home isolation?
No, there are two options for asymptomatic patients. They will either be recommended home isolation or a COVID Care Centre (CCC).
The team from the health department will assess the patient’s house to ensure if it is suitable for self-isolation and required facilities are available at home. Based on the assessment, it will be decided whether the patient can go for home isolation or CCC.
What are the COVID Care Centers?
The COVID Care Centers (CCC) are makeshift facilities. These may be set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges, etc, both public and private. Patients who fail to fit into the criteria mentioned below will be recommended to be shifted to a CCC, Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), or Dedicated COVID Hospital.
What facilities are needed in a home for the health department to approve home isolation?
- The patient must have a separate room to confine themselves.
- A physical distance of 2 meters or 6 feet should be maintained from other occupants of the house, especially the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension and cardiovascular disease, among others.
- The house should be big enough to allow this distance and a separate bathroom for the patient is recommended
- . A caregiver should be available round the clock to take care of the patient.
- The COVID-19 patient in home isolation should always have an oxygen saturation of not less than 95 percent.
- The patient should have a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and personal protective equipment (face masks, gloves) to be used during home isolation.
Can people with co-morbidities be in home quarantine?
Patients with co-morbid conditions like kidney diseases, including patients on dialysis, heart diseases, stroke, tuberculosis, cancer, people living with HIV, immune-compromised, on steroids and immune-suppressants will not be allowed home isolation.
What happens if a person is recommended hospitalisation by doctor? What steps should they take?
- If a person tests positive for coronavirus and the doctor recommends that they need hospitalisation, call 108 or Apthamitra helpline 14410
- Based on your preference, you can opt for either government hospital (which is free) or private hospital
I have been home quarantined. Under what circumstances should I seek medical help?
The Centre has said that home quarantined people should seek immediate medical help if they experience the following:
- Dip in oxygen level
- Slurred speech/seizures
- Weakness in any limb or face
- Difficulty in breathing
- Pain/pressure in chest
- Bluish discoloration on lips/face
