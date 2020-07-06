FAQ: Who is Eligible For Home Isolation in Bengaluru?

In yet another spike in new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, the state reported 1,925 new cases on Sunday, 5 May, of which 1,235 cases were reported from Bengaluru alone. With 302 persons discharged following their recovery on the day, the number of active patients is 8,167 in the state capital. Several of these cases are asymptomatic – and the government has come with a new rule allowing home quarantine of asymptomatic patients.

So, who is eligible for home isolation in Bengaluru? What is the protocol for asymptomatic patients?

Here’s all you need to know.