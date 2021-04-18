Blood Clotting and Vaccines: Should India Be Concerned?

Recent reports of blood clotting, that have been linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe, have raised several questions about the safety of these vaccines.

In India, our inoculation drive against COVID-19 relies heavily on Covishield, the name under which AstraZeneca's vaccine is sold here by Serum Institute of India.

Is the J&J vaccine pause by the US drug regulators and Denmark's decision to completely stop the AstraZenenca vaccine reasons for concern for Indians?

FIT speaks to Prof K Srinath Reddy, Chairperson, Public Health Foundation of India, to understand the issue.