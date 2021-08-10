Eta Variant of COVID in Karnataka: What Is It? How Is It Different?

A case of Eta variant of SARS-COV-2 was confirmed in Karnataka's Mangaluru on 5 August. The variant was detected in a man who travelled back to India four months ago from Dubai and tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials have said that this is also not the first occurrence of Eta variant in Karnataka, reported Times of India.

The first two cases were reported in April 2020 at Nimhans’ virology lab through genomic sequencing and they belonged to patients from Mangaluru.

What is Eta variant? Where was the first case reported? How many cases have been reported so far? Here's everything we know.