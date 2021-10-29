Delhi Schools to Reopen On 1 Nov: Is Attendance Compulsory?

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday, 27 November, that all schools in Delhi will be allowed to reopen from 1 November. The decision came following the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January this year, schools reopened for a brief period, but were closed immediately after the onset of second wave of the pandemic.

Planning to head back to school in Delhi? Here is everything you need to know.