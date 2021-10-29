Delhi Schools to Reopen On 1 Nov: Is Attendance Compulsory?
Schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday, 27 November, that all schools in Delhi will be allowed to reopen from 1 November. The decision came following the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
Schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January this year, schools reopened for a brief period, but were closed immediately after the onset of second wave of the pandemic.
Planning to head back to school in Delhi? Here is everything you need to know.
Students of which classes will be allowed?
Schools will be reopened for all classes, including primary level.
How many students will be allowed at a time?
Schools will function with a maximum capacity of 50 percent of students, as per The Hindu.
Is attending classes compulsory?
The Deputy Chief Minister said that no parents will be coerced into sending their children to school. For the benefit of the students who will not join physical classes, schools will continue to work in a hybrid mode.
What are the rules on vaccination?
As per The Indian Express report, schools have been directed to ensure complete vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff.
Sisodia said that it was informed in the meeting that all schools have 98-99 percent staff who have received their first dose of vaccination.
Do we know anything about vaccines for students?
No, not yet. As of now those under the age of 18 are not eligible to be vaccinated.
Are there any precautions advised?
Along with physical distancing, all students and staff should wear face masks and maintain hand hygiene at all times.
(With inputs from The Hindu and The Indian Express)
