FAQ: Why Is Delhi Airport Restarting Terminal 2 from 1 October?

After a gap of more than six months, Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 will resume operations, starting 1 October.

In a statement on 28 September, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced that a part of domestic operations will shift to Terminal 2 from Terminal 3, which was the only part of the airport that was functioning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why exactly is Terminal 2 reopening? Which airlines will operate from the terminal? Read on.