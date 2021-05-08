No COVID+ Report For Hospitalisation: What Do New Guidelines Say?
A suspected COVID patient can be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.
On Saturday, 8 May, the Union Health Ministry revised the national policy for hospital admissions of COVID patients, mentioning that a positive RT-PCR test result is not mandatory for getting admitted to a COVID care facility.
Here’s a lowdown on the revised policy:
What about suspected COVID cases?
A suspected COVID patient can be admitted to the suspect ward of COVID Care Center (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) or Dedicated COVID Hospital (DHC) as the case may be.
CCCs will offer care for mild cases, DCHCs will offer care for moderate ones and DCHs will provide care to those patients who have been clinically assigned as severe.
Can a facility refuse services to COVID patients?
As per the revised policy, no patient will be refused services on any count including medications like oxygen, essential drugs, even if the patient is from a different city.
- Further, patients cannot be refused admission if they are not able to show a valid identity proof that is not from the city, where the COVID hospital is located.
- The revised guidelines state that admissions should be based on the need and the discharges should be in accordance with the revised policy available on the ministry’s website. “It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation,” the policy added.
The health ministry has asked the chief secretaries of different states and Union territories to issue the enforcement orders incorporating the aforementioned changes within three days.
India, on 8 May, reported 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,18,92,676. The death toll increased by 4,187 to 2,38,270.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,23,446 active cases across the country, while 1,79,30,960 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,18,609 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
