Watch: Are Covishield & Covaxin Vaccines Safe? Virologist Answers

India is all set to begin a mega vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus, starting Saturday, 16 January. Around 30 crore people, including healthcare and frontline workers, across the country are expected to get vaccinated in the first phase.

The vaccines – Oxford University's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's ‘Covaxin’ – received emergency use approval from the government, earlier this year. Both are two-dose vaccines, which will have to be administered at a gap of 28 days.

However, there are numerous questions on your mind that still need answers.

Who gets vaccinated? Who doesn’t? What are the possible side effects? What is the difference between the two vaccines? Can you choose between them?

Our Health Editor Vaishali Sood, along with Dr Shahid Jameel, Virologist, Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, are answering your questions on COVID vaccines.