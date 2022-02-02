No Night Curfew in Mumbai, Movie Theatres To Reopen: What Are the Latest SOPs?

With a steady decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Tuesday, 1 February, decided to lift the night curfew in the city and ease the COVID-19 restrictions.

This came shortly after the Maharashtra government had, on Monday, 31 January, announced new COVID-19 guidelines and relaxation in certain districts, falling under Annexure A.

Can restaurants and theatres operate? Will there be a night curfew? Are tourists allowed? Here is all you need to know: