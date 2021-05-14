Kerala Triple Lockdown Till 23 May: What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Triple lockdown is a three-layered strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19. Areas that fall under ‘triple lockdown’ witness patrolling by policemen, and aerial surveillance. Vehicles and people will not be allowed to enter or exit the corporation limit.

The second stage will be implemented in a containment zone, where COVID-19 cases have been reported. Since these areas contain primary and secondary contacts, a lockdown will prevent further spread to neighbouring areas.

Under lockdown three, houses of COVID infected persons are watched by officials thoroughly. Officials will ensure that infected persons and their family members do not step out as they are at greater risk of spreading the virus.

