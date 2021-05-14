Kerala Triple Lockdown Till 23 May: What’s Allowed and What’s Not
Here’s whats allowed from 16 May to 23 May in Kerala.
Kerala government has decided to implement a 'triple lockdown' in four districts of the state – Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram – till 23 May, amid the spike in coronavirus cases and high test positivity rate reported in these districts.
The government decided to extend the lockdown, considering the increase in test positivity rate in districts, said Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan on 14 May.
“This is to decrease the disease spread in the districts,” Pinarayi Vijayan said. Here's whats allowed from 16 May to 23 May.
What is triple lockdown?
Triple lockdown is a three-layered strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19. Areas that fall under ‘triple lockdown’ witness patrolling by policemen, and aerial surveillance. Vehicles and people will not be allowed to enter or exit the corporation limit.
The second stage will be implemented in a containment zone, where COVID-19 cases have been reported. Since these areas contain primary and secondary contacts, a lockdown will prevent further spread to neighbouring areas.
Under lockdown three, houses of COVID infected persons are watched by officials thoroughly. Officials will ensure that infected persons and their family members do not step out as they are at greater risk of spreading the virus.
Can I buy groceries and medicines?
The authorities have allowed grocery, vegetable stores, and medical shops to operate. People can avail doorstep delivery of essential items.
Shops dealing with groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and fish products will be allowed to remain open. All eateries will remain open till 7:30 pm only.
When stepping out for essentials, the authorities have advised to carry signed declaration forms explaining why they are outside. Only, after verifying all the documents, police officials will allow them to step out. In case of any violation, criminal cases and fines will be imposed.
Can I travel during the triple lockdown?
All roads will be closed, no travel is allowed during this lockdown. Airport and railway stations will remain operational in an emergency.
Use of taxis, auto-rickshaws, and cab services including Uber, Ola will be permitted only to procure essential commodities.
Public transport including inter-district carriage services have been suspended. All water and road ways transport services will remain suspended.
What about marriage functions?
Not more than 20 people will be allowed in marriage functions. All places of worship shall be closed for the public.
No social, political, cultural, sports, entertainment, academic, or any religious gatherings will be allowed.
How many people are allowed to attend a funeral?
Funerals will be allowed to be attended by 20 people only.
Will banks remain operational?
All banks, insurance, and financial services will remain operation from 10 am to 1 pm only for the public, with minimal staff, up to 2 pm.
What about schools and colleges?
All educational, training, research, and coaching institutions shall remain closed.
Are construction, plumbing, and electrical shops allowed to open?
All shops selling construction materials, including plumbing and electricals shall remain operational from 11 am to 6 pm observing strict COVID protocols.
