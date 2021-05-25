FAQ: I Have Taken Covaxin, Will I Be Allowed to Travel Abroad?

With several countries planning to reopen their borders for fully vaccinated travellers, concerns have been raised that Indians who have received Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin jabs may not qualify. This is due to the vaccine not being approved for World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) yet.

Places including the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the European Union do not recognise Covaxin as an approved vaccine for now.

What does the Emergency Use Listing mean? How does it affect international travel? When will Covaxin get approval? Here’s what we know until now.