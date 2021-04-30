FAQ: Bengal Imposes Partial Lockdown, What’s Allowed & What’s Not
The Bengal government has restricted certain activities and curtailed functioning of some establishments.
The West Bengal government has announced a partial lockdown in the state starting 30 April, by restricting certain activities and curtailing some establishments.
An order by the government, dated 30 April, said that the restrictions were to be in effect immediately. The government has instructed the police and local authorities to use public address systems to inform the public and ensure implementation of the order. Here's what you need to know.
What Is restricted?
According to the government order, all shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, and swimming pools have been instructed to remain closed until further orders.
However, home deliveries and online services are permitted.
That apart, public bazaars (marketplaces) will be functional only from 7am to 10am in the morning and 3pm to 5pm in the evenings.
All gatherings for socio-cultural, academic, and entertainment purposes have also been prohibited.
What Are the Services That Are Functional?
According to the order, essential services like medicine pharmacies, medical equipment shop, and grocery stores remain out of the scope of restrictions.
That apart, online delivery services, including food delivery, and online services of other kinds are permitted.
There's Vote Counting in Bengal on 2 May. Are there Guidelines for That?
The government order says that protocols on counting day will be followed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC).
The order asks local authorities to discourage unnecessary crowds and gatherings in the neighbourhood of counting centres and around counting booths. Any gathering, as such, and if at all, will have to follow COVID-19 norms of social distancing and other protocols.
The EC had earlier announced a ban on victory processions and rallies on counting day.
How Long Will These Restrictions Continue?
While the government has announced that the restrictions come into place with immediate effect, it has not mentioned how long these restrictions will stay in place.
Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, be prepared for these restrictions to stay for an extended period.
Mask up, and stay at home!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.