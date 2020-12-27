Watch: How Is Delhi Airport Preparing to Handle COVID-19 Vaccine?

As India gears up for a massive vaccination drive against the novel COVID-19, there are multiple questions about the logistics involved, including transportation and storage of vaccines which will determine their efficacy.

Stating that the Centre has been working with state governments for the past four months with regard to vaccine rollout, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan indicated that India may begin the vaccination drive in January 2021.

All eyes are now on airports across the country which will play a crucial role in the handling and distribution of the vaccines. So, how exactly are they preparing? Do they have the required infrastructure?

The Quint takes you to the Delhi Airport – India's largest cargo hub – to show how it is gearing up for the big task.