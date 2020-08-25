Common Questions About the COVID-19 Vaccine in India Answered 

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, production of Sputnik V, the world’s first registered vaccine, will be started in Russia in September. In the same report, it has been claimed that Russia has received requests for more than one billion doses of this vaccine from 20 countries around the world.



Kirill Dimitrij, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the funding agency for the Russian Corona vaccine project, recently stated that “vaccine production is a very important issue. At the moment, we are looking at a partnership with India. We believe that they are capable of producing the Gamalaya vaccine and will enable us to cover the demand that we have.”