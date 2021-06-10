No Remdesivir, Limit CT Scan: Govt’s COVID Treatment SOPs for Kids

Amid concerns that the possible third wave of COVID-19 in India could affect children below the age of 18, the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, 9 June, released a set of guidelines for treatment.

However, experts have maintained that it is unclear whether the third wave will only affect children.

In a detailed document titled 'Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of COVID-19 in Children', the Ministry said that the antiviral drug Remdesivir is not recommended for children, and that doctors should limit the use of CT scan and steroids.

Here’s a breakdown of what the guidelines say, in order to treat children infected by COVID-19.