FAQ: Which States Require a Negative RT-PCR Test for Entry?
Some states have made it mandatory for passengers entering from specific places like Maharashtra and Kerala.
As India continues to record a massive spike in the number of fresh coronavirus infections, many states have made it mandatory for visitors to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate. Some states have made the certificate mandatory only for those passengers entering from specific counterparts like Maharashtra and Kerala.
Which states require you to carry an RT-PCR certificate? Here's all you need to know.
1. Maharashtra
- Those travelling to Maharashtra from Kerala, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, and Rajasthan will need a negative RT-PCR test.
- This is applicable to passengers travelling by air, train, road, or bus.
- The negative RT-PCR test should be taken 72 hours prior to the flight.
2. Karnataka
- Passengers travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala will need a negative COVID-19 certificate, irrespective of the mode of transport.
- While inter-state and inter-district travel is allowed, an earlier report said that an RT-PCR was mandatory for all passengers wanting to enter Bengaluru.
- This order is not in place, the government clarified.
3. Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir
An RT-PCR test is mandatory for any passenger who wants to enter the state and the Union territory from outside.
4. Uttarakhand
- A COVID-19 test is mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
- If you do not have a test on arrival, you will be asked to take one on state borders, Dehradun airport and at the railway station.
5. Assam
- All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry the negative RT-PCR report of the test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from 9 April.
- However, for others coming to Assam, a swab or antigen test on arrival will be conducted at both railway stations and airports.
6. Delhi
While you do not need a negative RT-PCR to enter the state yet, you might be subjected to random tests at the airport and railway stations.
7. Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram
While a negative RT-PCR certificate is needed for those from Maharashtra and Karnataka entering Meghalaya, all passengers need to carry a negative certificate to enter Manipur and Mizoram.
