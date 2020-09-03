FAQ On COVID-19 Reinfection: What Does It Mean for Vaccines? 

Scientists in Hong Kong recently reported the case of a 33-year-old man who got infected by the novel coronavirus a second time, four and a half months after he first contracted it in late March, according to The New York Times.

Notably, the man did not have any symptoms the second time, suggesting that the immune system was at play after the first bout.

During the first infection, he had symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat and headache. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, upon reviewing the report, told NYT, “The second infection was completely asymptomatic — his immune response prevented the disease from getting worse. It’s kind of a textbook example of how immunity should work.”

The study is to be published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.