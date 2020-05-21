In its new guidelines on Monday, 18 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed offices to run with 100 percent capacity, even though the government encouraged ‘work from home.’ So, if you are stepping into your office after a gap of almost two months, what are the precautions you must take?Here’s all you need to know.My employer has asked me to work from office. What precautions should I be taking while getting to work?Always wear a mask while stepping out of your houseIf you are taking a shared cab hired by your employers, make sure you wipe the door handlesWear a mask and carry a zip-lock to put it in, when you are not using itFAQ: How is Lockdown 4.0 Different? What New Rules From 18 May?Apart from washing my hands, what other precautions should I take while entering my workplace?Reaching your desk and starting work is now going to take you longer than expected. Avoid common touchpoints like elevator buttons, door handles, and the biometric system. Ensure that you sanitize your desk, monitor, keyboard and everything that you use regularly in office.FAQ: How Will Travel In Delhi Metro Change When Services Resume?What are the other precautions that I should remember?What steps should I follow when I return from work?Head straight to the bathroom and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Also, wash your mask immediately with warm water and hang it to dry. Remember to sanitize your bag, briefcase, keys, wallets – typically, anything you use regularly on a day-to-day basis.FAQ: Can I Travel Inter-State Via Road? Do I Still Need An E-Pass? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.