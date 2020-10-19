FAQ: Has India Crossed COVID Peak? When Will the Pandemic End?

India is past the coronavirus peak, said a government-appointed committee on Sunday, 18 October, pointing at the reducing number of cases over the last two weeks.

From recording 97,000 cases to logging an average of 60,000 cases – active cases in India have also reduced.

However, at the same time after months of denial Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan admitted that India was at the ‘community transmission’ stage.

So, what exactly is the Centre saying now? By when can we expect the pandemic to be brought under control?