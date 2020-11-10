FAQ: Mutant Coronavirus in Danish Mink Farms – What Do We Know? 

Over 200 people in Denmark have tested positive with coronavirus mutations linked to mink farms since June. But the focus has been on a dozen cases in North Jutland who fell ill a unique variant of the virus.

The variant consists of four different mutations in the so-called spike protein that is used by the virus to attack cells. Most vaccines focus on this aspect. The mutation is also known as ‘cluster five.’

Scientists at SSI have discovered that antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients may be less effective at neutralising the mutant strain, though research is ongoing. There is also no evidence that this particular mutation spreads more easily among humans or causes more severe disease.