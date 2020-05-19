It has been almost 60 days since the Delhi Metro hit the rail road. The 389-km-long network with 285 stations stands affected along with many sectors and services, due to the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.When are the services likely to resume? What will be different when the metro rides begin again? Here’s all you need to know.When will the Delhi Metro re-open?The metro services will remain shut till 31 May. So far, there are no official statements on when the metro will actually open.Who will decide when the metro resumes service?The call on resumption of metro services will be taken by the central government. It is neither taken by Delhi government nor the Delhi Metrio Rail Corporation (DMRC).But has DMRC said anything about resuming services?The DMRC has said that it is "fully prepared" to resume services, even within a short notice.FAQ: Can I Travel Inter-State Via Road? Do I Still Need An E-Pass?How will metro travel change once the services resume?The DMRC has framed guidelines, for when travel resumes. According to the guidelines:Only two entry and exit gates will be open at a given point of time, in metro stations across DelhiAll passengers will undergo thermal screening by CISF personnelThose who show flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to enterHealth authorities will be intimated for further follow-up regarding the personHow will DMRC ensure social distancing is maintained inside the metro?According to a report in The Indian Express:The floors of the metro stations will have coloured markers to ensure enough distance between commutersCCTV surveillance is also likely to be carried out to check violation of social distancingTrains are likely to stop for 30 seconds more than usual to ensure social distancing while boarding and alighting'Do Not Occupy' stickers are likely to be pasted on every alternate seatFAQ: Why Now Is a Good Time to Invest in Mutual FundsIs it mandatory to have Aarogya Setu app for travelling in the Delhi metro?Earlier in May, the Centre had written to metro operators across the counrty and asked them to try and roll out QR-code enabled ticketing.They asked for this code to be linked to Aarogya Setu app, so that only those who are marked "safe" can enter the metro. However, there has been no clarity on this beyond the Centre's notification. Watch this space for more updates.What about ticket counters? How can we maintain social distance there?While ticket counters will not be completely done away with, passengers will be encouraged to use smart cards.(With inputs from The Indian Express. This copy will be updated when more details emerge.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.