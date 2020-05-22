Amid Lockdown 4.0 as many restrictions are eased to resume economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic, there is one question on almost everyone’s mind – ‘Can I now visit my aging parents?’ or ‘Is it safe to visit my friends?’While countries like United States and Britain have specified clear guidelines for such social visits, neither the Centre, nor the states have addressed this. However, here’s what we know about visiting friends and family and the precautions that one must take.Read on.Who can step out? Who cannot?As per the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry earlier this week, the following category of people are advised not to step out of the homes unless there's a medical emergency.Persons above 65 years ofagePregnant womenChildren below 10 years of agePersons with prevailing health conditionDoes the government recommend visiting friends and relatives?Family Welfare (MoHFW) has not given clear guidelines on visiting friends or family during the lockdown period.However, the Centre has maintained and stressed that people should step out of their homes only for essential work.FAQs: ‘What Are My Chances of Catching COVID-19 on a Plane?’But, am I allowed to visit my aging parents who are in the same city as me?Technically, yes.If your parents and you are not living in containment zones, and are in the same city, then you can visit your parents.My parents and I live in different districts. Can I drive my private vehicle to visit them?This depends on the state you are residing in. For example, inter-district travel is allowed in states like Karnataka and Kerala without needing an e-pass.However, in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, inter-district travel is still not allowed. You can apply for an e-pass in this case.FAQ: I Am Working From Office – What Precautions Should I Take?The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) where my parents live is not allowing me entry. Is this legal?No, the RWAs in India have no legal jurrisdiction to impose such rules.At present, RWAs have no right to prevent the entry of visitors and therefore, they cannot prevent your entry.What are the general precautions that should be taken before visiting someone else’s house?Keep the number of people visiting the other person's house to the lowest possible numberIf you are travelling by public transport, remember to carry a sanitizerIf you are travelling by car, sanitise the door handles of the vehicle, irrespective of whether it is a personal or hiredRemember to wear a face mask while travellingCarry your ziplock to place your mask in when not in useCarry minimum belongings and leave it at the entrance of the house – this includes things like bag, keysHow should I maintain social distance while at someone else’s house?Keep your visit as brief as possibleWash your hands for at least 20 seconds on entering your parent/relative/friend's houseTry and maintain at least 6 metre distance between those present in the houseDo not hug, kiss or touch each other, especially if your parents/friends are oldTry not to touch the same surfaces, like phones, books etcStay outside if possible. For example, if you have access to a back yard or a terrace, it is better to take the meet there as it will put a distanceWhen you return, sanitize your belongings like bags, keys, mobile phonesFAQ: How to Sanitise Your Groceries During Coronavirus PandemicShould I be wearing a mask while I am inside someone else’s house?As of now, it is mandatory to wear masks in public places throughout the country. However, you can also wear a mask when you are visiting someone else’s house for a short period of time. However, remember that the moment the mask gets soggy or wet, it has to be changed.What about other social visits? Like visiting my friends in the same city?While there are no clear guidelines on this, the Health Ministry encourages people to avoid gatherings, even small ones, and practice physical distancing. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.