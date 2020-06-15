The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, 15 June, announced the imposition of another lockdown in the state from 19 to 30 June in four districts including Chennai. This comes just days after the state government announced that there were no plans to announce another lockdown in the state.The three other districts that will go under complete lockdown are Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur.Here’s what is allowed and banned during the next round of lockdown in Chennai.What are the activities/services that are allowed?Hospitals, pharmacies are allowed to remain openAmbulances will be allowed to ply on the road, while autos, taxi cabs will be allowed only for medical emergenciesState government departments providing essential services like public health, police, etc can be allowed to function with 33% workforceCentral government departments can also function with 33% workforcePublic Distribution shops (PDS) will be allowed to remain open between 8.00 am to 2.00 pm.Hotels and restaurants are allowed to provide delivery servicesAmma Canteens and community kitchens for orphans will continue to functionPrint and electronic media will be allowed to functionNGOs and other organisations helping people can function with the permissionWhat activities/services are prohibited?Buses will not be allowed to plyTaxis and autos will not be allowed to run, unless it is for medical emergencyTea shops cannot functionConstruction companies that are not providing stay for labourers inside the site cannot function for the lockdown periodWhat about grocery shops? Is there a restriction on when they can remain open?Grocery shops, vegetable shops, petrol bunks, and mobile markets can remain open between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm. People will be allowed to travel only within 2 km from their house to the local market.FAQ: Is There a Price Cap on COVID Beds in Delhi’s Pvt Hospitals?Is there a total lockdown on Sundays?Yes, these relaxations are not applicable on the two Sundays that fall within the complete lockdown period – 21 June and 28 June – when total lockdown will be imposed.I live in a containment zone. Will I be allowed to go to work?Any employee from the containment zone need not go to his/her office, as per the state government’s orders.I want to travel out of Chennai for work. Will I have to take e-pass?E-passes will be provided to people looking to travel from Chennai. However, they can only be allowed to go for events like weddings, deaths, and medical emergencies.I have a flight from Delhi to Chennai during lockdown period. Will my flight be cancelled?As per the government order, flights to and from Chennai will continue to operate as per schedule.Has the quarantine rules changed for anyone travelling to Chennai?No, the home quarantine rules remain unchanged. Any passenger flying in to Chennai will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days, provided they are asymptomatic.FAQ: What Are the New SOPs For Visiting Malls, Eating Out? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.