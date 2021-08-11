Centre Did Not Enquire About Deaths in Delhi Due to Oxygen Crisis: Sisodia

Attacking the Union government for its claim on zero oxygen deaths being reported, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said, "They will soon say there was no COVID-19. If there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen, why were hospitals going to high courts for shortages? This is completely false."

Jain had explained, "We had formed an audit committee for oxygen to provide compensation to victims, which was stopped by the Centre through LG Anil Baijal."

Claiming the same, Sisodia said, "The Delhi government had constituted an inquiry committee long back to audit the deaths due to lack of oxygen in Delhi, but it was rejected by the Lieutenant Governor at the behest of the central government.”