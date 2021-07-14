11 Cases of COVID Kappa Variant Found In Rajasthan

Paul added that Kappa variant is of lesser intensity and was earlier reported in February and March.

He added, "If cases are detected, this means that the variant has stayed in the country. Kappa is much less in its intensity. Our watch will continue,” ANI reported.

How Effective Are Vaccines Against the Variant?

Bharat Biotech in a statement said their COVID vaccine, Covaxin was effective against the Kappa variant along with other COVID variants.

A recent study also found that the Moderna mRNA vaccine is also affective against the Kappa variant.