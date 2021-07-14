11 Cases of COVID Kappa Variant Found In Rajasthan
Bharat Biotech said that Covaxin was effective against the Kappa variant along with other COVID variants.
Eleven cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, state health minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday, 13 July.
The Kappa variant was first identified in India back in October 2020 by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Of the 11 cases, four cases are from its capital Jaipur and Alwar each, two from Barmer, and one from Bhilwara.
Addressing a press briefing last week, Dr VK Paul of NITI Aayog had said that the Kappa variant of COVID-19 is a 'variant of interest' and it is not a new variant as cases have been reported in the country before, news agency ANI reported.
Paul added that Kappa variant is of lesser intensity and was earlier reported in February and March.
He added, "If cases are detected, this means that the variant has stayed in the country. Kappa is much less in its intensity. Our watch will continue,” ANI reported.
How Effective Are Vaccines Against the Variant?
Bharat Biotech in a statement said their COVID vaccine, Covaxin was effective against the Kappa variant along with other COVID variants.
A recent study also found that the Moderna mRNA vaccine is also affective against the Kappa variant.
A study conducted by the University of Oxford points the AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield in India) also provides a good antibody response against the variant.
Rajasthan reported 28 new COVID cases on Tuesday, with zero deaths reported.
(With inputs from ANI)
