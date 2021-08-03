FAQ: Can Vaccinated People Spread COVID-19? Here's What We Know

Scientists who studied the COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people carry about the same coronavirus load as those who did not get the vaccine.

US health officials released a detailed list on Friday, 30 July, which was key in this week's decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the US where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Experts have also suggested to the CDC that the mask guidance should be expanded to include the entire country, even outside the hotspots.

Can people who are fully-vaccinated spread COVID-19? Are the symptoms less severe in fully vaccinated individuals? Here’s everything you should know.