The online booking for the 200 new passenger trains that will start running fro 1 June began at 10 am on Thursday, 21 May. Unlike the 15 'special' Rajdhani-like trains that was resumed, connecting New Delhi, to various parts of the country, these trains will have both AC and non-AC classes.Here's all you need to know about booking tickets on these trains.What are the 200 trains that are being resumed from 1 June?Here's the list of 200 trains that will begin operations from 1 June.When and where can I book the tickets on these trains?The booking for all these trains commenced from 10 am on 21 May. You can book tickets only on IRCTC website or the mobile application.I have a travel agent who can book tickets for me. Will that be valid?No, it will not be valid. Tickets booked by travel agency or private ticketing platforms will not be valid.FAQ: What's Allowed In Airport, What's the SOP For Air Passengers?What about ticketing counters? Can I go to the nearest railway station to book a ticket?Again, no. Only tickets that are booked online through IRCTC platform will be valid. The ticket counters in the railway stations will be closed.Will these trains allow me to book non-AC seats? These will be fully reserved trains having both AC, non-AC classes; general coaches shall also have reserved seats for sittingSecond seating (2S) fare shall be charged for general coaches being reserved; seat to all passengersUntil when is the tickets be booked in advance?Only online tickets allowed to be booked; advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days for trains to be run from 1 June.I tried booking a ticket from Delhi to Ahmedabad but got a waitlist ticket. Can I travel on a waitlist?RAC, waitlist to be generated but waiting list ticket-holders not permitted to board trains to be run from 1 June.FAQ: How is Lockdown 4.0 Different? What New Rules From 18 May?I live in a red zone. I want to go to the railway station in my city. Is that allowed?Yes, you can travel to a railway station within the red zone. However, if you are living in a containment zone, you will not be allowed to step out.Can I book a ticket to Patna and get down at a station on the way?Yes, this is possible. The stoppage for all the 200 trains is provided on IRCTC.I live in a orange zone. My nearest railway station is in a red zone. Can I travel to the railway station?This depends on the state government. In some states, inter-district travel is allowed while in others, you need an e-pass to undertake the journey.FAQ: I Am Working From Office – What Precautions Should I Take?What precautions will be taken at the time of boarding the train?Only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.All passengers will have to wear a face mask during entry, exit and during travel.There will be medical screening.Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.All passengers will be provided hand sanitizer at entry and exit points.Passengers must maintain social distancing at all times.Should I download Aarogya Setu app if I reserve a ticket?The Railway Ministry has said that it is mandatory for all passengers to download Aarogya Setu.What happens at exit points?On arriving at their destination, all passengers should follow the health protocols issued by the concerned state government, said the Ministry's guidelines. However, this is subject to change by 1 June. Watch this space for more updates.