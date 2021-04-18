Bihar COVID Surge: Night Curfew, Schools, Malls, Gyms Shut

Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 18 April, announced a fresh slew of restrictions, amid a sharp nation-wide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Announcing the restrictions, the Bihar CM also announced that the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year, as well.

Bihar on Sunday witnessed 8.690 new cases, the CM further informed.

What are these new restrictions? Will schools be shut? What about cinema halls, malls etc?