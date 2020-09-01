FAQ: You Can Go Out Drinking In Bengaluru Now – But Know Your SOPs
The Karnataka government has allowed bars, night clubs and micro-breweries to serve alcohol from 1 September.
After being 'locked down' for almost six months, the Karnataka government has allowed bars, pubs, night clubs and micro-breweries in the state to serve alcohol from 1 September.
Restaurants attached with bars, which reopened earlier in June, were allowed to serve only food and not liquor until now. Here’s all you need to know about the new rules.
Who will be allowed to enter?
- Only asymptomatic people who record normal temperature will be allowed entry into the bars and pubs
- It is mandatory for everyone to wear a face mask at the entrance
How will social distancing norms be followed in these places?
- The government has said that the seating should be strictly capped at 50 percent
- Apart from wearing masks, all patrons should maintain 6 feet distance
Does the government order to sell alcohol at Maximum Retail Price apply to pubs and breweries?
No, the government has said that alcohol can be served only at tables.
This means the order issued earlier allowing establishments to sell alcohol at MRP will no longer be in effect, reported The News Minute.
What are the other guidelines that should be followed by the management?
The bar/pub management should ensure:
- All employees and customers are screened for COVID-19 symptoms
- Sanitise tables every time customers leave
- Set air conditioner between 24-30 degree celcius
- Encourage contact-less mode of placing orders and making payments
- Ensure all employees and waiters are wearing masks
Does this mean the dance floors in night clubs are open?
No, guests would not be allowed to use the dance floor within the area to avoid crowding.
Which other states are reopening bars and pubs?
- West Bengal has issued orders to reopen bars and allow serving of alcohol in those restaurants that have permission
- Telangana too, has allowed the reopening of bars
- In Delhi, while restaurants have been allowed to serve liquor, bars will remain shut
- Bars in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will remain shut until further orders
