Bengaluru Unlock 3.0: What's Allowed to Reopen? What Will Be Closed?

Normal economic activities will resume in Bengaluru from Monday, 5 July, with the government announcing a slew of relaxations after a two-month period when the city was in lockdown, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The government has also lifted the weekend curfew – imposed from 7 on Friday to 5 am on Monday – but has said that it will continue to impose night curfew in the district.

So, what has reopened? And what will remain shut? Here's all you need to know.