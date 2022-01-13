ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP Advisory for Bengaluru RWAs: How Will Containment Zones Be Decided?

What are the containment measures? How to monitor patients? What are the measures for sanitising?

Kathakali Dutta
Published
F.A.Q
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BBMP has issued an advisory to the Resident Welfare Association (RAW)/ Apartment Complexes/Housing Societies in view of the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases over the past 10days.</p></div>
i

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday, 13 January, issued an advisory to the resident welfare associations (RWAs)/ apartment complexes/housing societies in view of the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days.

What are the containment measures? How to monitor patients? What are the measures for sanitising? Here is all you need to know.

How will the containment zones be decided?

The containment zones will be decided based on the number of positive cases:

  • For 1 case in a floor, individual household will be a containment zone.

  • For 3 cases in a floor, the complete floor.

  • For 10 cases in a tower (single/multiple floors), complete tower.

  • For 50 cases in a complex of 50-100 households, entire complex.

  • For more than 100 cases in a complex of more than 100 households, entire complex.

Who will be tested?

The following people shall be tested (mandatory if symptomatic, otherwise advisable):

  • All residents within a containment zone

  • Primary and secondary contacts

The community should cooperate with public health authorities for testing, containment, vaccination, and other COVID-19 related activities.

What are the monitoring measures?

Health of the following people should be monitored regularly, and if symptoms appear, they should immediately inform BBMP health officials:

  • All elderly (>60 years)

  • Pregnant women

  • Nursing mothers

  • People with comorbidities (cancer, diabetes, hypertension, etc)

  • People with immunocompromising conditions.

All residents, visitors, domestic helpers, etc, must be checked for temperature and masks at the entry of apartment complexes. Furthermore, they shall be provided with hand sanitisers or handwash.

What about vendors and emergency services?

The following services are suggested to be restricted till the main gate:

  • Vendor services

  • Couriers

  • Delivery services

The following emergency services will be obtained with strict COVID-19-appropriate behaviour:

  • Medical services

  • Plumbing

  • Cooking gas

  • Electricity

  • Water supply, etc

It is advised to ensure the complete vaccination status of all the visitors.

What are the measures for sanitising?

Common areas which are likely to be touched shall be cleaned with sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder, or any other strong disinfectant.

Operating buttons, entry/exit points of the lifts shall also be sanitised.

What about children in containment zones?

Children shall always wear marks while playing and the play areas shall be ensured by the association members, as well as the parents.

Parents are also advised to counsel their children on the current situation and the necessity of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

What are the guidelines for those travelling?

For individuals and other family members who have undertaken international or interstate travel (especially from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa), it is important to ensure that they have been tested negative and carry a negative RT-PCR report within 72 hours.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
