Avoid Alcohol – IMD’s Warning During Cold Wave: What’s the Reason?

The India Meteorological Department asked residents of some north Indian states, including Delhi, to avoid consuming alcohol, in view of the severe cold wave conditions that are expected to descend from Tuesday, 29 December.

In an impact-based advisory, issued earlier this week in December, the IMD has issued a list of do's and don'ts for people to protect themselves from the biting cold.

But doesn't alcohol make you feel warmer? Why has the IMD issued an 'unusual' advisory? Read on.