Antiviral Nasal Spray In Treatment of COVID? How Does It Work?
The Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) may be manufactured in India for treatment of COVID, once it gets DCGI approval.
The Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) of SaNOtize Research & Development, Canada, may be manufactured in India by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for treatment of COVID-19, once it receives an approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
However, several nasal sprays are already being used in the country. So, how does an antiviral nasal spray work? Should it be used? Here is all you need to know:
What is antiviral nasal spray?
It is nothing new. Antiviral Nasal Spray is already in use for treating and subsiding symptoms of flu or common cold.
How does it prevent infection?
In conversation with FIT, Dr Om Srivastav (Consultant Infectious Diseases, Reliance Foundation Hospital) and Dr Bela Sharma (Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram) explained that antiviral nasal spray:
Kills fully grown viruses in the nasal cavity, preventing infections,
Creates a coating in the nasal cavity, trapping incoming viruses,
Prevents the virus from reaching the lungs.
Can it prevent COVID-19?
It may work against COVID-19 theoretically but it is not medically recommended.
The nasal spays need to go through several rounds of clinical trials to be prescribed.
Why are the doctors not recommending antiviral nasal spray for treatment of COVID-19?
For now, the doctors are not recommending any antiviral nasal spray because:
Proper clinical trials are yet to be conducted,
Lack of data and peer reviewed papers,
Absence of sufficient scientific evidence,
It is not green-lit by DCGI or WHO.
Is there any specific nasal spray for treating COVID-19?
No, there is no specific nasal spray that has been approved for treating COVID yet.
Can I use any antiviral nasal spray if I get COVID-19?
No, doctors have emphasised that antiviral nasal spray should not be used as treatment of COVID-19, at least for now.
Does the usage of nasal spray for treating COVID-19 require DCGI approval?
Yes. Before being marketed or used for treatment of COVID-19, all drugs/medications need to be approved by the DCGI.
Will nasal spray be used for treatment of COVID-19?
Antiviral nasal sprays may be a potential option for treating COVID-19.
Currently many companies are manufacturing antiviral nasal sprays which are in various stages of trial.
Which companies are manufacturing the antiviral nasal sprays?
In India, the following manufacturers have started clinical trials for antiviral nasal sprays:
Bharat Biotech
ITC
LaBelforte
How much will these sprays cost?
Once approved, these nasal sprays are expected to be a bit expensive.
The prices may range from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.
