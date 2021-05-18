How Does Sanofi-GSK’s New COVID Vaccine Work? What’s Different?

It is a recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, which means it is a vaccine produced using a viral particle with the aid of recombinant technology.

Here, Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen or the anti-viral particle. Meanwhile, GSK contributes its pandemic adjuvant or the agent that stabilises it. The adjuvant enhances the immune response to the vaccine, thereby increasing the efficacy too.

This technology has been used and proven successful against influenza earlier.

Meanwhile, in addition to the adjuvant recombinant protein-based vaccine in collaboration with GSK, Sanofi is developing a messenger RNA vaccine in partnership with Translate Bio.