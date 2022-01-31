NeoCoV Does Not Currently Infect Humans: What Is It? What Has the Study Found?

According to a recent study by Chinese researchers, a type of coronavirus named NeoCoV which causes infections in bats might potentially infect humans. In response to this the World Health Organization (WHO) has on 28 January, Friday, stated that the matter requires further study.

However, within a matter of hours, several misleading headlines spread like wildfire over the internet. What is NeoCoV? Can it infect humans? What is the death rate? Here is all you need to know: