Akshardham Reopens: What Will Be Different? What Are The Timings?
The temple has reopened after being shut for almost seven months.
Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple will open on Tuesday, 13 October, after being shut for more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The shrine is one of the top tourist spots in the capital, attracting thousands of people from across the country – during the pre-COVID days.
How will the temple operate now? What are the SOPs? Here’s what we know.
Who will be allowed?
Only those visitors who are asymptomatic will be allowed. A person will also be allowed entry only if they are wearing face masks.
Is there a restriction on timings?
Yes, a limited number of people will be allowed entry for two hours from 5 pm to 7 pm.
What about the famous musical fountain?
The musical fountain show will be held but the exhibition hall will remain closed. The show will commence at 7:15.
Other places inside the temple like the gardens, food court, books and gift centres will remain open to all.
When will the temple allow visitors at other timings?
The temple has not made any announcements yet.
What are the general precautions that need to be taken while visiting any shrine?
- Devotees have to be provided with hand sanitizer and thermal screening provisions
- Staggering of visitors to be done, whenever possible.
- Any shops, stalls, cafeteria, etc, outside and within the premises shall follow physical distancing norms at all times.
- Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.
- Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organised.
- In view of the potential threat of the spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.
- Community kitchens/langars/Ann-daan, etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.
