While flight operations have resumed across the country since 25 May, there have also been numerous cancellations due to the restriction on air travel placed by various state governments.At least 630 flights were cancelled across the country on 25 May, as flights resumed operations after two months due to coronavirus lockdown.What happens if the airlines cancel your flights? Are you eligible to get a refund? Here's all you need to know.Is there a chance of my flight getting cancelled due to lockdown?Yes, apart from technical reasons which could lead to your flight being cancelled, lockdown restrictions could also impact your flight.For example, cities like Mumbai and Chennai have a cap on the number of flights that can operate from their airports. Bengaluru, too, has limited flights to and from hotspot zones like Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.This could lead to your flight being cancelled.What are the guidelines on refund if my flight gets cancelled?The Aviation Ministry or the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not issued a set of guidelines for flights cancelled during this period.FAQ: What Happens If a Co-passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19?Does this mean I am not eligible for a refund?No, you will be eligible for a refund but this depends from airline to airline. It is advisable to check the cancellation policy on the ticket before booking it.Some tickets clearly state that they are non-refundable and if they get cancelled, you are not eligible to get your money back.What happens if I cancel the tickets over looming uncertainty?In this case, the rules that apply during normal circumstances would apply. You will stand to lose more than 50 percent of your ticket cost under these circumstances.Again, different airlines have different rules and time periods for customer-initiated cancellations. You can check the website before cancelling such flights.How can I get refund for a ticket booked through travel agency?In this case, the refund amount will be credited to the travel agency's account. Passengers will have to contact these agencies like MakeMyTrip or EaseMyTrip to claim their refund.If the airlines cancels the flight, how much refund will I be eligible for?IndiGo says that it will process a full refund on all such flights cancelled by it in the form of agency fund-transfers or IndiGo credit shellSpiceJet will process full refund in form of either credit shell/fund transferGoAir will also initiate full refund in form of either credit shell/fund transferFAQ: What's Allowed In Airport, What's the SOP For Air Passengers?Will I get money in my bank account or will it be credited to my account on the airline's portal?Again, this depends on a case-to-case basis and varies for different flights. It is better to check with individual airlines through their website or customer care.I booked an Air India flight to Mumbai. But it got cancelled. Will I get a refund?Yes, you will get refund. Air India will take 60-75 days to process refunds and it will be credited directly to the person's account.FAQs: 'What Are My Chances of Catching COVID-19 on a Plane?'