FAQ: Does Air Pollution Increase COVID-19 Threat? What Studies Say

It's the time of the year again when you closely monitor the AQI apps on your phones and smell that burnt soot in the air.

But this year, the impact of pollution is expected to be different. As countries slowly come to terms with COVID-19 – predominantly a respiratory illness – and crawl back into normalcy, the threat from air pollution stares them in the face.

FIT spoke to pulmonologists to understand how air pollution is expected to intensify our COVID-19 fight and increase our likelihood to fall sicker with far higher risks of complications. Here's what we know.