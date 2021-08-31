50 Crore Indians Vaccinated | Union Health Minister Applauds COVID Warriors

With 1,21,99,599 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day, India crossed the one crore doses a day mark for the second time in the last five days, taking the total number of doses administered in India to over 65 crore, the Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, 31 August.

“Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji (sic)”, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said in a tweet.