Extension of UK Flights Ban Likely: Puri After COVID Strain Cases

After six people returning from the United Kingdom to India were found to be positive with the new strain of COVID-19, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, 29 December said that he foresees a “short extension” of the suspension of flights from the country to contain the spread.

“I foresee a short extension on this temporary suspension. I do not see the extension to be long or indefinite,” Puri said while addressing media, as quoted by ANI.

“The passengers who came in from the time of the announcement to the next day were subjected to compulsory quarantine at the point of arrival. Even those who tested negative were required to go in mandatory quarantine. We went one step further and did contact tracing and genome sequencing of passengers from the UK who have come to India since 25 November,” Puri said, as quoted by ANI.