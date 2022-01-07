Delhi Likely to See 17k COVID-19 Cases Today, Positivity Rate at 17%: Health Min

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the capital city is likely to record 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 7 January, and that the peak of this wave is expected to arrive soon.

He added that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infections in the national capital has reached 17 percent on Friday from 10 percent on Wednesday, 5 January.

The health minister said that the government is doing everything in its power to control the spread of the virus.