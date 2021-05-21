Two Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Provides Up to 90% Protection: UK
Two doses of the shot will provide about 85 to 90 percent protection against symptomatic disease, PHE data showed.
The Public Health England (PHE), an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom, in its weekly COVID-19 Vaccine surveillance report has stated that with the second dose, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provides up to 90 percent protection against COVID-19.
The analysis made by the PHE on the effectiveness of the two doses of AstraZeneca is first of its kind and the data highlights of the report suggests that getting the vaccine is one of the most important ways to beat the spread of the COVID virus.
“With the threat of new variants, it’s never been more important to get the vaccine. We have now extended the call to 34 and 35 year olds, so when you get the offer, please get the jab.”Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary, United Kingdom
The weekly report from PHE stated that Britain was the first country to roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine which has prevented more than 13,000 deaths of people aged 60 and above, and more than 11,000 deaths of people aged 80 and above in England.
The data estimated by PHE also stated that the vaccination stopped almost 40,000 hospitalizations of those aged 65 years and over.
Vaccine Minister of UK, Nadhim Zawani stated that the second dose of the vaccine is vital to ensure that one has the strongest possible protection. He also stated that on in three adults across the country are fully vaccinated with both the doses and are protected from the virus.
“This new data highlights the incredible impact that both doses of the vaccine can have, with a second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine providing up to 90 percent protection.”Nadhim Zawani, Vaccine Minister, United Kingdom
Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts of the vaccine.
