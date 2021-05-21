Two Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Provides Up to 90% Protection: UK

The weekly report from PHE stated that Britain was the first country to roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine which has prevented more than 13,000 deaths of people aged 60 and above, and more than 11,000 deaths of people aged 80 and above in England.

The data estimated by PHE also stated that the vaccination stopped almost 40,000 hospitalizations of those aged 65 years and over.

Vaccine Minister of UK, Nadhim Zawani stated that the second dose of the vaccine is vital to ensure that one has the strongest possible protection. He also stated that on in three adults across the country are fully vaccinated with both the doses and are protected from the virus.