Emirates to Suspend Flights Between Dubai & India Amid COVID Surge

This suspension will be in force for 10 days, starting 25 April. 

International airlines Emirates will suspend flights between Dubai and India for 10 days from 25 April, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases, reported ANI, on Thursday, 22 April,

