Emirates to Suspend Flights Between Dubai & India Amid COVID Surge
This suspension will be in force for 10 days, starting 25 April.
i
International airlines Emirates will suspend flights between Dubai and India for 10 days from 25 April, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases, reported ANI, on Thursday, 22 April,
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!