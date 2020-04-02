EMI Moratorium - Is it Good For You?

Following the RBI directive, private and public sector banks in the last 24 hours have notified their customers about an optional three-month moratorium on existing loans and EMIs. The RBI had asked banks to consider offering a moratorium to help ease financial constraints that may be caused because of the lockdown.

You may have received messages from your bank appraising you of the situation. But before you consider opting for a moratorium on your EMIs, here’s what you need to know.

The moratorium is a deferment of loan payment, and not a waiver. Banks are offering an optional moratorium from 1 March 2020 to 31 May 2020. Because the moratorium is being offered under exceptional circumstances, this will not affect your credit ratings.