Delhi Govt Gave Buses for Migrants: Why FIRs Against DTC Drivers?

Following the announcement of the 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis on 24 March, the nation was witness to the heartbreaking sight of thousands upon thousands of migrant workers – faced with the prospect of no wages, no food and no shelter – walking the roads and highways to get home.

No relief measures had been announced in the Centre’s order dated 24 March for the benefit of these migrants (whether for essential supplies, shelter or rent relief), and with transport services stopping because of the lockdown, the migrants had no choice but to make the long journeys to their hometowns and villages on foot.

Four days into the lockdown, some of the States woke up, and promised help for the workers to travel. Delhi, home to large populations of migrant workers from across India, was one of these, with buses arranged from Anand Vihar ISBT to take migrants to the borders of neighbouring States like Uttar Pradesh.