Dr Vardhan, Farooq Abdullah Vaccinated on Day 2 of Second Phase
India began the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, 1 March.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with his wife Nutan, on Tuesday, 2 March, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The inoculation took place at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.
Meanwhile, according to ANI, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, too, got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science on Tuesday; as did Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.
Further, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan, too, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai, reported ANI.
2nd Phase of Vaccination Began on 1 March
India began the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, 1 March, with visuals of the vaccine drive emerging from several parts of the country.
On Monday evening, India’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said that till 7 pm, 4.27 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.
In this phase of vaccination, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.
According to the Ministry, 6.44 lakh people booked appointments on the Co-WIN portal on Monday to get vaccinated, and 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the portal on the same day, out of which 50,000 were healthcare and frontline workers.
So far, 1.47 crore vaccines have been administered in India, 45 days into the pan-India COVID vaccine drive, the Ministry said.
