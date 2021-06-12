Dr Fauci Stresses on Quick Vaccination; Govt Says ‘Don’t Panic’

Dr Anthony Fauci – medical advisor to the President of the United States – on Friday, 11 June, told NDTV that extending intervals between vaccine doses could leave people vulnerable to infection by one of the COVID variants in circulation.

Dr Fauci’s remarks come on the heels of the Government of India assuring citizens that there is no need to panic on the need for an immediate change in the dosage interval of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.