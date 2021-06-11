Don't Panic: Govt on Reports Favouring Change in Vaccine Interval
Meanwhile Dr Fauci reportedly said that extending intervals between vaccine doses could leave people vulnerable.
In response to reports suggesting that a shortened span between the two doses of COVISHIELD would be better in light of the COVID-19 variants in circulation, the government in a press-release, on Friday, 11 June, said:
“Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog has assured that there is no need for panic on need for an immediate change in dosage interval.”
Meanwhile Dr Anthony Fauci, the medical advisor to the United States President, told NDTV, on Friday that extending intervals between vaccine doses could leave people vulnerable to infection by one of the COVID-19 variants in circulation
However, Dr Fauci also added it may be necessary "if you have a very small supply".
What Else Did the Indian Govt Say?
Dr VK Paul was quoted, in the press release, as saying:
“Let us adopt due scientific process and respect the decision taken by NTAGI...Covishield Vaccine Doses Gap Reduction requires proper scientific study in the context of our country’s scenario.”
Full text of the press release:
Further the press release read that Dr Paul has welcomed a “discourse on this topic” and highlighted the need for due scientific process in arriving at such decision.
Earlier in may the Centre changed the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks for Covishield, as against the previous protocol of 8-12 weeks – a decision which has been perceived by many as a result of the acute shortage of vaccines across the country.
