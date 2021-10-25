'Don't Keep Mask Hanging From Chin': CM Banerjee, as COVID Cases in Bengal Rise

"Along with COVID cases, there is a sudden spurt in Malaria cases in certain areas of north Bengal. I would ask the district administration to clean up every area," she added.

Banerjee's warnings come ahead of the upcoming Kali Puja, Chhat Puja, and Diwali festivities in the state.

West Bengal observed 989 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths due to the disease on Sunday.