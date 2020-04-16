Do Your Bit to Help India’s Migrant Workers: Donate Now
For India’s migrant labourers, contracting coronavirus is not an immediate threat. Starvation is.
Even in the first few days of the lockdown, it was clear that many workers – who were rendered jobless as the economy came to a standstill – were now stranded, away from their homes, with no food, no money, and no means to return. Scores of labourers – many carrying young children on their shoulders – marched back to their villages on foot, while many others continued to remain stranded in different parts of India.
The Quint has partnered with Goonj in their Rahat COVID-19 initiative to support the migrant workers.
We urge you to click here and donate. All monetary donations are critical for essential purchase and logistics to support the affected communities.
No Jobs, No Food
India is home to an estimated 450 million people working in the informal sector. They are typically those who moved out of their homes in search of jobs in the first place. They don't have pensions or insurance or sick leaves saved up.