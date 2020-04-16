Do Your Bit to Help India’s Migrant Workers: Donate Now

For India’s migrant labourers, contracting coronavirus is not an immediate threat. Starvation is.

Even in the first few days of the lockdown, it was clear that many workers – who were rendered jobless as the economy came to a standstill – were now stranded, away from their homes, with no food, no money, and no means to return. Scores of labourers – many carrying young children on their shoulders – marched back to their villages on foot, while many others continued to remain stranded in different parts of India.

The Quint has partnered with Goonj in their Rahat COVID-19 initiative to support the migrant workers.

We urge you to click here and donate. All monetary donations are critical for essential purchase and logistics to support the affected communities.